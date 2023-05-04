Stafford bell ringers gear up to mark King Charles III's Coronation
Bell ringers in Stafford have been gearing up to mark the coronation following a huge restoration project.
The bell tower of St Mary's church in the town centre will come alive with the sound of chimes on Saturday as the nation celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III.
It will be the first major event the 100-year-old bells have been rung for after undergoing extensive repair work.
The King's coronation ceremony is taking place on 6 May.
After a three-year restoration project, the set of 20 bells were restored and returned to the church in March.
Tower captain Nigel Horritt told Radio Stoke: "The bells were cast in 1923 and have not been rung for 40 years, so this performance is for the King and the centenary year of the bells.
"It's going to be a fantastic day to see them ringing again, this project has been five years in the making so it has been a long time but t will be worth it."
The set includes 10 bells which were given to St Mary's Collegiate Church in Stafford by a deconsecrated church in Hanley.
Some of the bells were made in the 17th Century and two of the bells had to be recast at a foundry in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
To prepare for the occasion, the team of volunteers have been meeting once a week to practise for the past two months.
Bell-ringer Selwyn Jones added: "This is a really special occasion, it's even more special here because we have gone so long without any bells.
"It was a bit touch and go at one time but we're glad to have them back again."
