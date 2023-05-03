Royal Stoke: Investigation into increase in baby deaths
- Published
An investigation is under way into an increase in the number of premature babies dying at a hospital.
A total of 31 babies died in 2021 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, run by the University Hospitals North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM).
Maternity services at the trust were rated as "requires significant improvement" in a recent inspection.
A spokesperson for UHNM said it had taken "immediate action" to address concerns at the maternity unit.
"We are continuing to work hard to not only implement further improvements but to ensure they become embedded," they added.
"Our commitment remains to deliver the highest standards possible for the people using our services."
The trust had been issued with a section 29A warning notice by The Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection in March.
The CQC found that "significant improvement" was required to ensure service users of the maternity unit received safe care.
It also found improvements were required at the midwifery assessment unit, to ensure users were triaged within the recommended guidance times.
The health watchdog's report comes after neglect was found to have contributed to the death of Iva-Jaylon Champion Weekes, who died at the hospital after being born premature in 2021.
Dr Matthew Lewis, medical director at UHNM, said that improvements had been made to antenatal care at the hospital.
"We reviewed the information, we found no thematic causes for that increased number of deaths," he said.
"But we still learnt from it, we acted to increase the numbers of nurses that were available, we're funded to national standards now for nursing levels."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk