Annual well-dressing tradition continues in Staffordshire village
- Published
Villagers and volunteers have taken part in an ancient tradition of dressing water wells.
Elaborate displays made from petals and other natural materials have gone on show in the village of Newborough in Staffordshire.
The Pagan tradition was to thank gods for the gift of water, said organiser Deanne Bell.
"It was so that all the crops would grow, hence you get all this beautiful greenery around the wells."
The designs are carved on to clay boards and completed with flowers and other materials.
"Apart from petals we use mosses, lichens, barks and shells, said designer Anna Milton Lewis.
"I collect them throughout the year," she said. "I can't go on a walk without collecting, without seeing something, popping it in a bag and collecting lots of things to layer up textures and colours."
All the displays this year have a coronation theme ahead of King Charles III's ceremony on Saturday, and each involves hours of painstaking work by volunteers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk