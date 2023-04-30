Stoke-on-Trent fly-tipping: Call for CCTV
- Published
Residents of a street that is repeatedly used by fly-tippers to dump rubbish and old furniture have renewed calls for CCTV.
Sofas, blinds and bags of waste have been dumped in Croston Street in the Shelton area of Stoke-on-Trent.
Residents reported that waste had been collected by the council in the past but more rubbish had then been dumped.
A city council spokesman said it had operated a "zero-tolerance" approach towards fly-tipping.
Resident Meredith Walker said: "What people do is come at night and dump it there because there are no cameras, so nobody will see who is doing it.
"The council should put cameras up to catch people but they won't pay for it."
Another resident, Nadir Ahmadzia, described fly-tipping in the area as "very bad", explaining that the council had struggled to catch offenders because rubbish tended to be dumped at night.
"Bins are available and if they are not, people should call the council and get them to pick it up or take it to the tip," he said.
"The thing is the council can't find out who is doing it, so people are coming in the dark and leaving it there."
A council spokesperson said: "Stoke-on-Trent City Council takes a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping.
"Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, punishable by a £400 fine and in some cases, court action being taken."
They urged residents to report instances of fly-tipping and those committing the crime to the council.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk