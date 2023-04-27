Stafford man to carry fridge on three-peaks challenge
A former soldier from Stafford is to attempt the national three-peaks challenge with a fridge on his back.
The 24-hour feat, will see Michael Copeland climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.
He has previously raised thousands for charity by carrying a fridge up Snowdon and this time will be fundraising for mental health charity Mind.
Mr Copeland said the fridge represented the "burden" of carrying around mental health issues".
According to Mind, about one in four people in the UK experience a mental health problem each year.
A recent survey also showed that 78% of people found that the cost of living crisis had affected their mental wellbeing.
'Funny reactions'
Mr Copeland has been practising for the three peaks challenge by climbing in Wales, the Peak District and on Cannock Chase.
He said he had received some "funny reactions".
"When people see me with the fridge, they automatically know - you know the jokes come, like 'have you got a beer, have you got an ice lolly in there?'," he said,
"But I think once they read the trigger words on the fridge, the mental health phrases, I think they know why I'm doing it and i think a lot of people get it as well.
"It's not about a fridge, it's about what it represents.
"So obviously, climbing the mountain is almost like life and the fridge is mental health."
A JustGiving page for the challenge has already raised more than £1,500.
