Twelve taken to hospital after electrical fire near Stoke-on-Trent homes
Twelve people including three children were taken to hospital after fire broke out in an electrical box near homes in Stoke-on-Trent.
Four properties on Upper Belgrave Road, Normacot, were evacuated at about 01:50 BST.
A total of 23 people were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Nine adults and three children were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Workers from Western Power and Cadent attended the scene to monitor carbon monoxide levels.
