Specialist police teams search Stoke-on-Trent for missing man
Specialist police teams are searching stretches of water for a man missing for more than a month.
Shaun, 35, was last seen on CCTV on Broad Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent about 02:00 BST on 18 March.
Police Search Advisers from the North Wales force are working alongside officers from Staffordshire.
Shaun has been described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build, short brown curly hair and a large tattoo on his neck.
The specialist teams are searching the area around Garner Street in Etruria and Fowlea Brook in Shelton, officers said.
Staffordshire Police has asked anyone with information to contact the force.
