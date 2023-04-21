BBC Radio Stoke to host second cost of living event
Free advice to support people worried about the rising cost of living will be available at a drop-in event.
Hosted by BBC Radio Stoke's Money Saving with Stuart George, agencies and support services from Stoke-on-Trent will offer tips and guidance.
The event will take place at Christ Church Hall on Tunstall High Street on 26 April, between 09:30-14:30 BST.
It is the second event hosted by the radio station, which said it wanted to "try and help more people".
"We held a similar event at Bentilee Neighbourhood Centre last October which helped a lot of people save money on their bills," said presenter Stuart George.
"One man had help with his meter readings, saving him more than £2,000 on his energy bill. A lady walked out very happy saying she felt a weight had been lifted off her shoulders and she would be able to sleep that night."
A number of agencies will be at the event to offer free support and guidance for people worried about their finances.
April has seen a rise in fuel bills for many people and inflation remains high, with food prices increasing at their fastest rate for 45 years in the last 12 months.
The attendees include:
- Potteries Moneywise - for support with debt, budgeting and bill reductions
- Beat the Cold - an energy charity to support people living in fuel poverty
- The Fuel Bank Foundation- a charity providing financial support to people who cannot afford to prepay for energy
- Green Doctor - for advice to help save energy, reduce bills and live warmer
- Money Matters - for money and debt advice
- My Mortgage Wizards - for mortgage advice
- Department for Work and Pensions - for support with benefits, pension advice and checks
- North Staffs Mind - for mental health advice if the cost of living is affecting mental wellbeing
