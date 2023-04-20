Girl, 9, transforms Endon phone box into mini library
A nine-year-old girl who is passionate about reading has transformed a telephone box into a miniature library.
Nunu, from Endon, Staffordshire, was inspired to set up the library to offer books to more people in the city.
She had initially set up a book swap box for local residents at the Endon Little Learners Playgroup.
Her grandad James Biddulph, said she had been shocked when she had heard that one in eight children had not had a book of their own.
The youngster, whose favourite authors are Roald Dahl and David Walliams, had been supported with the book swap box with an donation of books from Stoke Reads, where she is also a junior literacy champion.
Keen to offer books to more people, she had approached Endon Parish Council to check if she could use a vacant phone box, by the junction of Brook Lane and Brookside Drive to stock more books.
The pair had set about cleaning the phone box and had asked a local joinery firm, JKL Joinery, to help them install shelves and replace some pieces of broken glass.
Once complete, they had used two boxes of donated books to stock the new phone box library.
"Nunu loves sorting the books, keeping them tidy and restocking the shelves - although this can take some time as she likes to read some of them," Mr Biddulph said.
"From the moment she wakes up to the moment she goes to bed, you will either find her with her head in a book or a book in her hand - she is never far away from a book," he added.
