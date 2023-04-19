I could only run for a minute, now I'm doing 5Ks - man with CF
- Published
A man who was born with cystic fibrosis is set to paddle board between the Bahamas and Florida to raise awareness for a drug he says changed his life.
Marc Cotterill, from Cheadle, in Staffordshire, was facing the prospect of a lung transplant before he trialled a new treatment called Kaftrio.
Hailed by many as a "wonder drug", Mr Cotterill said he could not believe the improvement in his health.
He is taking on the challenge to call for improved access around the world.
Although it is available on the NHS, Mr Cotterill, 39, wants to see greater access to people with cystic fibrosis worldwide.
"It's my view that if you have this amazing gift, this amazing opportunity - it really is a second chance at life - you should use that new found health to help the rest of the guys in the CF [cystic fibrosis] community," he said.
He was first offered the treatment in March 2020 at a time when his lung function was at 29%.
"I woke up the following morning with a completely clear chest," he said. "I woke up without coughing for the first time in over 20 years."
However, lockdown was announced just weeks after Mr Cotterill started the treatment following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I got a new lease of life but I was unable to get out in the world and experience it," he said.
"I constantly had something on my mind saying, 'you need to do something big'."
He decided that, along with three friends, he would paddle board for 80 miles (129km) across the ocean on 25 June to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis and Kaftrio.
Before the treatment, "I could only run for a minute, now I'm doing 5Ks", Mr Cotterill said.
Despite the improvements to his health, he said the crossing was "something I don't even know if I'm going to be able to get to the other side with - it is a big challenge for me personally".
The crossing is expected to take Mr Cotterill about 16 hours to complete.
