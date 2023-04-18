'Getting this funding keeps charities alive'
Twelve charities have been selected for a £1,000 funding boost to help with the rising cost of living.
Organisations like Dog, Duck and Cat Trust in Smethwick and Heart of Tamworth said they have been hit with rising costs and falling donations.
They said the extra money will help them continue to offer their services in their communities.
The funding came from Benefact Group, a charitable financial services firm.
Catherine Smith works at Heart of Tamworth Community Centre which provides food parcels as well as weekly lunches for pensioners to tackle loneliness.
"Our costs have risen really sharply in the last 12 months," she said.
"This is a large site to maintain, our energy costs have increased significantly, particularly as we're open seven days a week."
The money they received was spent stocking the community pantry, which in a week provides about 450 food parcels to primary schools and families in need.
Dog, Duck and Cat Trust in Smethwick runs educational workshops for children on subjects including the dangers of knife crime.
"Donations from the public have been affected, which is what we'd expect," said Jon Bull, from the charity.
He was "absolutely grateful" for the funding, which goes towards its schools outreach programme.
At one local school, teacher Jenny Durnall said the programme was "invaluable" for pupils.
"We wouldn't have these resources without Jon's storytelling," she said, adding by addressing issues through storybooks, children became aware of important topics in an appropriate manner.
"Getting this funding really keeps them alive and ensures they can do this fantastic work," said Chris Pitt, from Benefact Group.
"I don't know how what they do would be done otherwise," he added.
