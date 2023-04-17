Hours of delays after M6 lorry crash

The lorry crashed on the M6 in Staffordshire on Sunday morning

A lorry crash on the M6 led to queues of traffic six miles (9.6km) long and the overnight closure of a number of lanes.

National Highways said the lorry caught fire on the northbound carriageway in Staffordshire, between the junctions for Cannock and Stafford.

It reported the crash at 11:48 BST on Sunday and said a "complex recovery" and road repairs had to be carried out.

All but one lane reopened 11 hours later.

National Highways said the road had to be resurfaced and "due to extensive damage sustained to the nearside barrier" one lane would remain closed for repairs.

It took two hours to open a lane and allow traffic past the crash scene
The crashed lorry damaged the carriageway and the central barrier on the motorway

National Highways said there had been delays of up to an hour and it had to turn around and release traffic caught within the road closure.

The air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash, but no details on injuries have yet been released.

