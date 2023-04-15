Volunteers sought for Stoke-on-Trent city centre clean-up
Residents, community groups and local businesses are being urged to take part in a city centre clean-up.
Volunteers taking part in The Big Spring Clean will be removing graffiti, litter picking and doing general cleaning in areas around Stoke-on-Trent city centre.
The scheme has been organised by the city's Business Improvement District (BID).
It is providing refreshments for any volunteers taking part on Saturday.
The scheme was an "opportunity to get together with others who are also passionate about our community and make a difference," said the BID.
The initiative is part of the organisation's ongoing Operation Sparkle, working in partnership with the city council and Potteries Centre to attract shoppers and visitors and increase footfall, it said.
New planters and benches are set to be installed in the city centre, creating a "more welcoming space for visitors," it added.
