Best friends open Leamington bar as they follow passion for beer
- Published
Two best friends who started brewing beer in a garage seven years ago have opened a bar in Leamington.
Gavin Leach and Rob Singleton have taken on 44 Cafe Bar and Bistro a decade after a life-changing accident prompted a career change.
Mr Singleton, a former personal trainer, said being hit by a drunk driver in 2011 forced him to rethink.
"We just feel really lucky to [do] something we have a real passion for," he said.
"I needed to change what I was going to do with my life, how I was going to support myself and there was a big lag time where I just didn't know what to do.
"It's a lot easier to do something that you're passionate about."
The pair met at Coventry University and rented out student properties before deciding to try their luck with beer, eventually becoming co-directors of Windmill Hill Brewery.
"It was very quickly evident that it couldn't live in my garage forever, because my drive was absolutely full of casks and kegs and bits and bobs... we've just slowly organically grown," Mr Leach said.
"It's awesome to be able to open a place in Leamington and say the beer is brewed within a mile of this place."
The friends want to bring a taste of the Iberian peninsula to Leamington Spa by pairing beer and tapas, but also to showcase other local producers such as Napton Cidery and Warwickshire Gin Company.
"Some people have said we're a bit mad opening a bar in this sort of [economic] climate but I think if you wait for ever there's never the best time to do it," Mr Leach said.
"Over Covid, people did turn to local produce and we saw that effect and we had a lot of online orders overnight when the pubs closed. [We] thought to ourselves that the people of Leamington and locally want that offering."
