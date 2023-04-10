Biker dies in two-motorcycle crash near Abbots Bromley
- Published
A biker has died in a two-motorcycle crash near a village, police have said.
Staffordshire Police said the collision happened on Uttoxeter Road near Abbots Bromley at about 16:05 BST on Sunday.
The force said a man in his 60s, who was riding one of the motorcycles, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, a representative added that the other motorcyclist was "described as walking wounded" and the road near Newton Hurst Lane had been closed.