'Pure evil' child sex offender Gary Cooper jailed
An 80-year-old man, who was described as "pure evil" by one of his victims, has been jailed for 27 years after admitting sexually abusing children.
Gary Cooper, of Within lane, Hopton, Stafford, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of rape, 20 counts of indecent assault and three of indecency with a child.
Taunton Crown Court was told he groomed his victims in Somerset and abused them between the 1980s and early 2000s.
The case came to light after one of his victims came forward in 2021.
Avon and Somerset Police, which took on the case, said the offences happened in the Taunton area.
'Childhood destroyed'
It said after the first victim reported the crimes to the police, other victims did the same, resulting in a two-year investigation.
In statements, read ahead of the sentencing, one of the victims said: "What happened has ruined my life. I can say that for many years, I have suffered from nightmares as a result of being sexually abused by Gary.
"My childhood was awful. I was angry when I was young and I am still angry now."
Another victim said: "He destroyed my childhood and that has had such an impact on my life as an adult. I am so angry that he did this to me."
A third described Cooper as "pure evil" and said: "What he did was disgusting."
Det Con Harvey Ahern said it had been a "difficult and complex investigation".
He praised the bravery of the victims who came forward.
Cooper will serve a minimum term of 18 years before he can apply for parole.
