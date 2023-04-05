Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of rape in Staffordshire
- Published
A 16-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Staffordshire Police said it was called to reports that a girl had been sexually assaulted in Caverswall at about 18:40 BST on Tuesday.
The boy was arrested on Tuesday and remains in custody, the spokesperson for the force added.
The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained officers and any witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
