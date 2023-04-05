Stolen rare crocodile skull could land sellers in jail
A rare crocodile skull has been stolen from a business which was preparing it to be used for educational purposes.
The Tomistoma crocodile's skull was at a centre in Cannock, Staffordshire, when it went missing sometime between 23 and 28 March.
The skull needs a permit for it to be sold legally. Anyone who sells the item without a permit faces up to seven years in jail.
The reptile had died of natural causes at a zoo, police said.
A Tomistoma crocodile is one of the largest freshwater crocodiles in the world, mainly found in Indonesia and Malaysia.
The stolen crocodile been part of a successful UK breeding programme and its skull, which measures 60cm (2ft) would have been beneficial to future research of the species, which is at risk of extinction, the force added.
It would require an Article 10 licence under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (C.I.T.E.S) in order to be sold.
