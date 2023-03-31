Hazlehurst Bridge in Staffordshire to be rebuilt by summer
A £2m project to replace a historic canal bridge has hit delays but is on track to be completed this year.
The Hazlehurst Bridge, near Endon, Staffordshire, had to be demolished following repair work to nearby Hazelhurst Bottom Lock in March 2020.
Water that had been drained from the Caldon Canal had caused pressure to build near the bridge's foundations.
The Canal and River Trust said the new bridge's appearance would be "in keeping" with the old one.
It added the rebuild would match the previous bridge's location, scale and character and use much of the original masonry.
The anticipated year-long project to rebuild the grade II structure began in August 2022.
The canal - closed for boaters while construction work was under way - is set to reopen from 6 April but some restrictions will remain until 19 May, the trust says.
There will be also be a height limit of 2.1m and boaters will only be allowed through during set times of the day.
Ian Bogges, project manager at the trust, said repairs to the canal wall had taken "slightly longer than expected" due to complexities, adding that work to the south side of the bridge should be completed by Easter.
"The overall project to restore Hazlehurst Bridge is still on track to be completed this summer," he explained.
"The towpath will remain closed from the junction with the Leek Branch, running south east to Hazlehurst Aqueduct until mid-July."
Footpath and towpath diversion signs remain in place around the closures.
