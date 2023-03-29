Stoke-on-Trent asylum seekers to be moved out of hotels - minister
- Published
Asylum seekers in hotels in Stoke-on-Trent could be among the first to be relocated, the government said.
As part of a new migrant housing plan, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said three new sites would ease the reliance on private hotels.
Stoke-on-Trent South MP Jack Brereton asked if he would prioritise moving migrants from hotels in the city.
"We want to ensure that hotels that are the most egregious cases are closed first," Mr Jenrick said.
"I think in particular of the North Staffs Hotel in the centre of Stoke, that is exactly the sort of important business asset that I'd like to see closed swiftly."
He acknowledged Stoke-on-Trent had "stepped up and has provided a significant amount of accommodation".
Concerns were raised in December with the minister by city council leader Abi Brown after two hotels were identified as being suitable for asylum seekers.
At the time, Ms Brown said she expected up to 400 people to be housed in total, of all ages.
The three sites proposed by the government today include two ex-military bases and would to house "several thousand", Mr Jenrick said.
The government says £6.2m a day is being spent on hotels for migrants and areas with high concentrations of people face a strain on local services.
The BBC understands more than 51,000 people are currently being housed in 395 hotels.
