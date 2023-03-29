Police appeal after huge hay bale fire in Coven

Large hay bale fireStaffordshire Fire and Rescue
The fire blazed in South Staffordshire for more than 24 hours

Police are appealing for information about a huge fire that destroyed hundreds of hay bales in Staffordshire.

The blaze on a farm in Port Lane, Coven, raged for more than 24 hours with heavy plumes of smoke prompting the closure of the nearby road.

Firefighters were sent at 12:15 GMT on Friday and the flames were allowed to burn naturally until it was fully extinguished by 16:00 the next day.

Staffordshire Police has appealed for information.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue
Crews worked hard to ensure the fire did not spread, the fire service said

The force is carrying out a joint investigation into the cause, alongside Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Station manager for the fire service Russ Brown said: "Crews worked diligently for long hours in order to safely contain this fire and ensure it did not spread and cause widespread damage in the area."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.