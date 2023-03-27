Stafford MP readopted as Tory candidate at second attempt
The Conservative MP for Stafford, Theo Clarke, has been readopted as the party's candidate for the next general election.
The 37-year-old has represented the town since 2019 and on Monday won a ballot of local association members.
In February, she was rejected to be the candidate by her constituency association committee, one week after she returned from maternity leave.
At the time, she called the decision "deeply disappointing".
Ms Clarke is the niece of former business secretary and North East Somerset Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
She was elected as MP for Stafford in 2019 with a majority of more than 14,000 during Boris Johnson's landslide victory.
In December, she told how the climate for women in public roles had become "toxic" after she was berated by constituents for taking six months off after having her daughter.
