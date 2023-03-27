Stoke-on-Trent: Man appears in court charged with bin men attacks
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a group of refuse collectors and damaging a bin lorry.
One of the victims, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries after the incident at Fairhaven Grove in Birches Head, Stoke-on-Trent on 21 March.
Police said they were called a second time to Birches Head Road after reports three men had been assaulted.
Joe Cordon appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.
The 27-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent was charged with wounding with intent, two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the city's Crown court on 28 April.
Mr Cordon has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence and use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.
