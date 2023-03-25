Stoke-on-Trent parade marks 20 years since Iraq death of Cpl Stephen Allbutt
- Published
A parade and service has been held to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of a soldier who was killed in a "friendly fire" incident in Iraq.
Cpl Stephen Allbutt died aged 35, on 25 March 2003, after the Challenger 2 tank he was in was hit by a shell from another British tank.
His widow Debi Allbutt arranged Saturday's event in a memorial garden near their Stoke-on-Trent home.
It has been 20 years since the US and allied forces invaded Iraq.
Ms Allbutt said: "I'm hoping that he hasn't died in vain, because I've tried to make a change for military families. I hope that will become his legacy."
"I will get justice and I will stop this from happening again," she added.
In 2012, relatives of soldiers killed in Iraq won the right to sue the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
They argued the MoD failed to provide armoured vehicles or equipment which could have saved lives and should pay compensation.
Ms Allbutt argued the tank which killed her husband was not equipped with available technology to protect soldiers from the risk of friendly fire.
An inquest into Cpl Allbutt's death, held in Oxfordshire in July 2007, heard he died from multiple injuries and that a top Army officer's handling of the incident was "fatally flawed."
The MoD has been approached for comment.
