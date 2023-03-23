Agreement reached over Stoke-on-Trent factory site redevelopment
- Published
An agreement has been reached with a developer to transform a derelict pottery factory site.
OVI Homes has applied to turn the Crown Pottery Works, Stoke-on-Trent, into 58 apartments designed for the over 55s.
City council leader Abi Brown said: "We are delighted to have an agreement with OVI Homes to secure Levelling Up funding and that work can now progress."
Plans still need approval from the council's planning committee.
If permission is granted, work on the site in the Longton area could begin later in spring, according to the local authority.
The site, which became the John Tams factory before its closure in 2006, will be redeveloped with the help of £6.3m of government funding.
The council said the site had fallen into decline since the factory's closure and the redevelopment would bring the building's frontage "back to its former glory, with the addition of stylish modern elements" and make "a stunning addition to the town".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk