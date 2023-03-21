Oliver Freckleton: Four convicted of killing new dad at house party
Three men and a teenage girl have been convicted of killing a new dad at a house party a day before his 20th birthday.
At Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, Chardon Carnagie, 18, was found guilty of murder while Mykel Paddifoot, 18, and a 16-year old girl were found guilty of manslaughter.
Travel Reid, 21, of Derby along with his co-accused, admitted manslaughter.
"Whatever sentence is passed, it will never reflect our sense of loss or the constant heartfelt pain we will endure for the rest of our lives," Mr Freckleton's family said.
The teenager, who had just become a father, had been enjoying himself at a house party with friends at Bridgeside in Stretton, police said.
The teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was heard complaining about another guest and arranged for Carnagie and his associates to come.
Carnagie, in a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Nissan Juke containing Paddifoot and Reid arrived at the party in the early hours of the morning.
Police said witnesses at the house described a group turning up wearing balaclavas, face masks and gloves.
One witness saw Carnagie pull "something shiny" from his side. He was then punched by him and also slashed on the leg.
Mr Freckleton was stabbed in his left thigh outside the front door before the cars sped off.
The wound cut two major blood vessels and the 19-year-old died at the scene at 02:52 GMT, despite the efforts of paramedics.
Forensic tests showed the victim's blood on Carnagie's grey shorts, on the 16-year-old girl's dress and on a foot mat in the rear nearside of Carnagie's car.
Carnagie's phone was reset to factory settings before his arrest.
Det Insp Adrian Webb said: "Whilst only Carnagie actually inflicted the fatal wound, those found guilty were there to encourage or help in the violence. They would have realised the risk of some harm.
"None of the suspects attempted to help or seek help for Oliver, who was left bleeding to death," he added.
In total, nine people were charged with Mr Freckleton's murder, however, five were not convicted during the nine-week trial, Stafford Crown Court said.
Mr Freckleton's family said: "Whilst we accept today's verdict, nothing will ever bring Oliver back to his family and friends. He was taken from us all in such a violent and cruel attack.
"Oliver had not done anything to deserve this. There will never be a day or night that we will not think of Oliver and wish he was back with us all."
