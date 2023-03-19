Council creates street parties fund for coronation
- Published
Stafford Borough Council has earmarked £6,000 for residents to host street parties to celebrate King Charles's coronation.
The authority said parish councils have been invited to apply for up to £300 each, available on a first-come-first served basis.
It has also waived fees to close roads for celebrations during the May event.
The council said it had already received about a dozen applications to host parties over the bank holiday.
"Parish councils are at the heart of their communities, often running a variety of events for others to enjoy," said councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning at Stafford Borough.
"I hope they will be able to use this extra money to enhance whatever they are organising to mark this important occasion."
In Telford and Wrekin, the council has launched a fund to support community events and says it has received about 60 applications so far.
"The aim is to make the coronation weekend one to remember, as well as supporting projects throughout the coronation year that create lasting memories," said council leader Shaun Davies.
"It will be a time for celebration, community spirit and for marking this occasion."
The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.
An extra bank holiday will be held on Monday 8 May as part of the coronation celebrations.
Buckingham Palace has announced a concert and laser light show at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, which will be shown on big screens at some locations.
