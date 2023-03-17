Alton Towers could open year-round in tourism plan
Alton Towers would open throughout the year, under plans to boost tourism in part of Staffordshire.
The theme park brings in a third of the 5.6 million annual visitors to the Staffordshire Moorlands, the district council said, but currently closes over winter.
It said it would work with Alton Towers on a 10-year plan that it said could generate hundreds of new jobs.
The theme park has been approached for a response.
Developing the park as a year-round attraction could generate hundreds of new jobs, it added.
The proposal is part of a tourism strategy which aims to make the Staffordshire Moorlands into a stronger visitor destination over the next five years.
About 6,000 people work in the tourism industry and visitors spend about £335m annually in the area, a report for the local authority said.
"We don't want the Moorlands to be hidden any more," councillor Keith Flunder said.
"The council wants to raise the profile of the Moorlands so it becomes a stronger destination as a place for both day visits and longer holidays."
The strategy for Alton Towers opening throughout the year would need private-sector investment to be unlocked and the support of local communities, the report said.
Benefits would include visitors staying in local accommodation and spending in the area if a strong link is established between the theme park and the nearby town of Cheadle, it added.
Other aims of the strategy include improving towns such as Leek and Biddulph as visitors hubs, expanding cycling and walking experiences, and improving overnight accommodation.
