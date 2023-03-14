'Best get rid' command prior to Wedgwood statue axe
A brick sculpture dedicated to potter Josiah Wedgwood was approved for demolition by the area's former deputy council leader, the BBC has learned.
Daniel Jellyman wrote "nothing lasts forever, best to get rid" to council officers who asked what to do with the sculpture during road-widening works.
A BBC Freedom of Information request was lodged to uncover why the Stoke-on-Trent artwork came to be knocked down.
Cllr Jellyman resigned from his post last month over its demolition.
He said it followed "poor decision making" and admitted he should have been more challenging of staff over the matter. He also resigned as cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage.
The 10ft (3m) red brick statue of the Wedgwood pottery founder, by the late sculptor Vincent Woropay, had stood in Festival Park since 2009.
But it was reduced to rubble earlier this year by workers widening Marina Way. It caused dismay, with some historians calling for it to be rebuilt.
At the time, the city council called the move a "significant operational error". The authority has since held an internal investigation at the behest of council leader Abi Brown.
It found the correct approvals were not in place to carry out the work and Mr Jellyman was not in a position to sign off the sculpture's removal, only to give his view.
BBC Radio Stoke, which lodged the request, has seen emails and memos between Mr Jellyman and council officers. These show he was asked for his thoughts on what to do with the statue which officers said had to be moved for the works.
A briefing note to him said the sculpture had deteriorated, and it would be very difficult and expensive to remove without causing further damage.
The documents revealed it was not recorded as a heritage asset and specialist removal had not been budgeted for. But, the paper trail continued, if a contractor removed and disposed of the piece, there would be little cost.
Mr Jellyman agreed to this with an email saying "nothing lasts forever, best to get rid". A council officer responded by emailing someone else with a message saying "see good news below".
Following its inquiry, the council said all future regeneration projects involving a site containing art, heritage assets or listed structures needed to be signed off by a council director.
The BBC has been told the statue's remains are in a depot being assessed.
Ms Brown said she was embarrassed by the whole situation and would like to see the sculpture back on Festival Park.
