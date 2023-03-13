Driver killed in rush hour crash in Himley
A driver has died after a crash during rush hour in Staffordshire.
Police said two cars, a blue Toyota Hilux and a blue Audi A5, had collided on Himley Road, Himley, at 06:50 GMT.
Paramedics and fire crews were sent to the scene with police officers. However, the force said the Audi driver had been confirmed dead at the scene.
His family is being supported by specially trained officers, Staffordshire Police said, as it appealed for witnesses.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.
The force has issued an appeal for any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help its investigation.
Codsall crash
Police are also appealing for witnesses to a second fatal crash which happened in the early hours of Sunday in Codsall.
A 51-year-old man died after his Renault Clio left the road at about 01:00.
Staffordshire Police said officers had been called to Port Lane along with paramedics and fire crews.
The force said the man, who was from the area, had died at the scene and his family was being supported.
The road was closed for several hours for investigations, it added.
