Coronation target for Alton village bells to ring again
- Published
A village's church bells will be ready to ring out for King Charles III's coronation in May, bell ringers say.
The eight bells at St Peter's in Alton, Staffordshire, were removed in October under a £100,000 restoration project.
Work has begun to put them back along with two new bells, and tower captain Alan Walters says he hopes to have them ready for Easter.
"The main thing is the Coronation, we want to be able to ring for that," he said.
"If we miss Easter then we will be fine for the Coronation."
He added: "It's very moving for us to see the bells going out and now coming back in again."
The eight bells were taken to a foundry in Loughborough, Leicestershire, before being returned to the church where they have been on display prior to reinstallation.
"So many people have said they have missed the bells on Sunday mornings. People do love them so much," Mr Walters said.