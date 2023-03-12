Carriageway within Albion Square closed for resurfacing works
A main carriageway in Stoke-on-Trent will be closed while resurfacing work takes place.
The street within Albion Square, Hanley, will be resurfaced to improve "the key transport route for shoppers and businesses," Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.
Work will last for up to six weeks and while pedestrian access won't be affected, a number of diversions for vehicles will be in place.
Businesses affected have been informed.
Buses will be diverted along Potteries Way to access the bus station and access to Stafford Street will be limited to taxis and deliveries.
Access into Percy Street, Tontine Street and Parliament Row will remain via Old Hall Street but the exit will be by turning right into Stafford Street; the council said the bus lane and one-way system will be reversed while the work takes place.
Changes to entrances and exits to Cheapside, will be put in place at a later date during the works, but will be maintained until then, the authority added.
Councillor James Smith said: "We have, and are continuing, to work hard to upgrade the city's road network to make it easier for drivers and pedestrians to travel around Stoke-on-Trent and this latest work is a testament to our commitment to doing just that.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption while this important work is carried out".