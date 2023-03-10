What would HS2 delays mean for Lichfield?
Residents in Lichfield have expressed concern road closures for HS2 works will remain after a two-year delay to the project was announced.
Lichfield sits at the northern point of phase one of the project and the southern point of phase 2b with some works already under way in the city.
Its location has sparked concern as to where the works are due to be paused.
HS2 has been approached by the BBC for comment.
The high-speed rail line will eventually travel through a tunnel beneath the A38 in Lichfield, and roads in Fradley and Streethay on the eastern outskirts of the city have been closed after works began.
Locals said they had "put up" with closures, expecting roads to reopen within 18 months, but worry a delay of two years would have a negative impact.
Phase one, which will see the line connect Birmingham and London, will still go ahead. However, it is the onward phase, connecting Birmingham and Crewe, that will be delayed in a bid to cut costs.
The industry has warned the government the delay will increase costs in the long term and concerns have been raised the link to Crewe could end up being scrapped altogether.
In Lichfield, the works have meant the A38 slip road at Streethay has been closed since August, adding extra travel times for people in the area trying to get into Lichfield.
For Graham and Carole Griffith, who live in the area, it has had a real impact on their journey times to their church in Fradley.
They go at least four times a week and the church community is an important part of their lives: Carole runs weekly craft groups and Graham sings in the choir.
The road closures add an extra 20 minutes to their journeys to the church they've attended for a decade which they said was "a big impact for us".
"We don't want to stop going," Mrs Griffith said. "It will just cost us more in time and petrol."
In order to navigate the road closures, many local people rely on nearby country roads which councillors say are becoming congested and are unsuitable for the increased traffic.
"It is a worry for us," said local councillor Michael Wilcox. "It restricts the access into the city.
"It really is very difficult, but we put up with it thinking it's only for a short time."
As of yet, he and fellow Conservative councillor Tom Marshall said they had not been made aware as to whether the A38 slip would remain closed for the duration of the delays.
"We don't have much indication what it is going to look like for residents," said Mr Marshall, who has long been an open opponent of HS2.
He said work in the city had been "disruptive" with road closures but the situation "is likely to get worse".
The city's Conservative MP Michael Fabricant also reacted angrily to the news of the delay and said the area had been "blighted by construction sites".
"Will the route from Birmingham to Crewe be completely stopped? If it is, what about all the building works going on through Lichfield and other places at the moment?," he asked.
Speaking about the A38 tunnel, he said: "Are they going to leave it as it is, in which case it's a mess, or are they going to restore it?"
The MP, who has been an outspoken critic of HS2, has asked the government to respond to his questions with an oral statement by Monday.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said he is "committed" to the line linking London, the Midlands and the North of England.
