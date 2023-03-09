Titanic cup found in Burton kitchen could sell for £2,000
A cup produced for first class passengers on the Titanic has been discovered among clutter in a kitchen.
The piece, marked "White Star Line", was found during a routine home visit in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire.
The cup is believed to have been made more than 100 years ago, auctioneer Charles Hanson said.
"I immediately spotted its distinctive design featuring pattern number R4332," he added.
The cup was not on the liner when it sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912 but ceramics bearing the same pattern number have been found on the wreck.
"Some items may have been presented at the time as a company gift or sold as White Star line souvenirs to wealthy passengers," Mr Hanson added.
The cobalt blue and gilt designed-cup was made by Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Spode and was amongst other pottery and glassware when the expert spotted it on the kitchen cupboards.
It will have an estimate of about £2,000 when it is auctioned by Hansons Auctioneers in the future.
A cup and saucer of the same design which were also made for first class passengers on the Titanic sold at auction for £6,000 earlier this year, five times the expected price.