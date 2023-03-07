Jazmin Sawyers: Record-breaking long jump 'so special'
- Published
An athlete who won a gold medal after a record-breaking long jump has described the moment she was named European champion.
"It was so special, you can see how much it meant to me," said Jazmin Sawyers.
The 28-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent landed a jump of seven metres (23 feet) at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.
She told the BBC she had been waiting for the moment for more than a decade.
Sawyers, who has won two European medals outdoors, set an indoor national record with her jump on Sunday, landing a personal best.
"This was my 14th major championship and was my first time winning gold, all those times before I was thinking it was going to happen but it didn't," she said.
"It's one of those things that sometimes you've just got to wait [for] - just wait it out, be a bit patient, keep the faith and keep trying."
Sawyers has previously also competed as a heptathlete and bobsledder.
She said some of her sporting heroes, including retired athletes Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, had messaged to say congratulations.
Her mum, Jane, said the achievement was an important mark for female long jumpers and described watching the moment her daughter broke the record as "very emotional".
"I've got this massive grin on my face and it won't go," she said.
"She has wanted this for so long, to be a champion on the international stage."
She said her daughter had been training up to three times a week since she was 10.
"Everything she does is based around her athletics," she added. "She lives and breathes it, and it's for moments like this that they do it."
