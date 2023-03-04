Pilot injured as aircraft crashes into Kingswinford road

A449 and Kidderminster Road in KingswinfordGoogle
Police have advised people to avoid the Kidderminster Road A449 in Kingswinford

A pilot has been hurt after a plane crashed into a road in Kingswinford in the West Midlands.

Emergency services cordoned off the Kidderminster Road A449 following the incident involving a light aircraft at about 14:20 GMT on Saturday.

The pilot managed to escape the wreckage having only suffered minor injuries and no one else was involved, Staffordshire Police said.

The Civil Aviation Authority is leading the investigation, the force added.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.