Hit-and-run driver who killed Crewe cyclist jailed
A motorist who struck a cyclist and drove away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been jailed.
Nathan Schultz, 23, from Stoke-on-Trent, failed to stop after hitting Agnieszka Pocztowska as she rode a bike in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020.
He drove away and on a nearby road hit another cyclist, a 53-year-old man, leaving his victim once more, this time with minor injuries, said police.
Schultz was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
The hearing followed a four-day trial in which he was convicted of causing Ms Pocztowska's death by dangerous driving.
He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to stop following a collision, plus dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.
Mother-of-three Mrs Pocztowska, 41, who was cycling to work, sustained serious injuries and died shortly after the crash on Hungerford Road at 06:55 BST on 14 September 2020.
The trial at Chester Crown Court had heard how Schultz sped off towards the M6 motorway after the collisions, later abandoning his car in Trent Vale, Staffordshire.
The passenger of the car, Kasey Wench, was previously sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Following the sentencing on Friday, Ms Pocztowska's husband paid tribute to his "beautiful and caring" wife and thanked the police and the jury for returning a guilty verdict.
But he added that the sentence did not reflect the "pain and heartbreak" his family had endured since her death.
"Agnieszka was a loving wife, my best friend of 21 years and a devoted mother to our three children," he said.
"Our lives were torn apart by Agnieszka's death and nothing can ever repair that hole that has now been left."
Schultz was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and was ordered to take an extended driving test, police said.
Insp Helen Cooper, from Cheshire Police, said she hoped the guilty verdict would provide Ms Pocztowska's family with some form of closure.
"The pain and suffering that they have endured is unimaginable and our thoughts are with them at this time," she said.