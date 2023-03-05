A38 in Staffordshire to shut overnight for maintenance work
- Published
Part of the A38 in Staffordshire is to close overnight in several phases of major maintenance work.
It will shut overnight from Monday until early May on the southbound carriageway between Branston Junction and Hilliard's Cross junction.
A northbound lane will also close for resurfacing, lighting, and road-marking upgrades.
There would then be more closures through May, July and September, National Highways said.
The phased closures aimed to minimise disruption for drivers while the essential programme was carried out, it added.
"We have brought this package of works together so we can get as much done as possible in one hit which will reduce the need to return here in the future, and minimise disruption," Ian Doust, programme development manager, said.
"During any closures, we will be working with the local authorities to use that time to carry out litter picks, while it is safe for workers to do so, and avoiding the need for a further closure.
"We do understand that any roadworks can cause some disruption and we would urge drivers to allow extra time for journeys if travelling along the A38 while the scheme is taking place."
Overnight closures begin at 20:00 GMT until 06:00.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk