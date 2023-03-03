Second-hand school uniform help for Staffordshire families
Hundreds of items of second-hand school uniforms have been given to families in Staffordshire to help them with the cost-of-living crisis.
The scheme is run by the county council's library service and the Salvation Army.
More than 300 items of clothing were given out for free over the February half-term break, the authority said.
Since it began in 2020, the scheme had saved families about £54,500, the council added.
The project, called "Pre-Loved Uniform Markets", holds events across the year, with second-hand trousers, skirts and ties being donated to the cause by families no longer in need of them.
The aim is to help parents who may otherwise be struggling to afford uniforms, said Amy Bayliss-Fox from the Salvation Army.
"We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the support from the general public," she explained.