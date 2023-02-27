Newcastle-under-Lyme's 850-year-old charter to be recreated
A project to recreate an 850-year-old historical document marking the beginnings of a Staffordshire's town is set to launch.
The charter was granted by King Henry II in 1173 and saw Newcastle-under-Lyme gain its status as a borough.
Though thought to be lost, the relic will be brought back to life by primary school pupils and local author Glenn Martin James.
About £12,000 of funding has been granted for the scheme.
The original document was last seen centuries ago however charters from Elizabeth I and King James still exist and will be professionally conserved and restored, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The project is being spearheaded by GROW North Staffs and will involve students from St Marys Catholic Primary School on Silverdale Road to mark the town's anniversary.
'This is really special'
Writer and illustrator Mr James, 53, from May Bank, will recreate the charter using authentic period inks and paints and it will be written with a goose quill just how documents in 1173 would have been written.
"This is really special," he said. "The original charter was the birth certificate of the town.
"It meant that Newcastle was free from the control of the church or local lords, we could hold a market, and our merchants could become burgesses, and form guilds."
The pupils involved in the project will also be given the chance to produce and illustrate their own charter which will then be displayed at The Brampton Museum.
Jane Fair from GROW North Staffs added: "This is a very special way to make the 850th anniversary of the borough, something that I hope these children remember."
