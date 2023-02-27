Stoke-on-Trent drive-through pie shop plans on hold

The firm said "the original plans are on hold"

Plans for a drive-through pie shop in Stoke-on-Trent have been put on hold.

Wrights bought land off Leek New Road in Cobridge in 2021 and there has been a billboard on site promoting it.

But the Crewe firm has said "the business continues to focus on its key provision of its 15 high street stores and the manufacture and supply of its products into hospitality and retail".

The pie maker has done a deal with Tesco for its chicken balti pies, which are now in more than 200 stores.

