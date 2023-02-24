Man and dog found dead on canal boat in Staffordshire after fire
A man has been found dead on a canal boat in Staffordshire after a fire.
Firefighters and police were called to Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook at 02:43 GMT on Friday and found the boat and nearby bushes and trees on fire.
The body of a man and a dog were discovered after the blaze was extinguished at about 05:00, crews said.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Road closures near the scene are expected to be in place for several hours with drivers asked to follow diversions, Staffordshire Police said.
The Canal and River Trust is also liaising with police and firefighters, who have since left the scene.
More than a dozen firefighters were sent to the scene and crews are working with West Midlands Fire Service as part of the investigation.
