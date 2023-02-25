Cash grants offered to struggling food banks in Staffordshire
Food banks struggling to find enough supplies to help people who use them are being offered a £3,000 grant.
The one-off payment from East Staffordshire Borough Council is being offered to existing food banks in their area.
Applicants will have to show a need for the funds and how it will be used, the authority said.
The Emergency Food Aid Fund will be open until 20 March or until the money runs out, they added.
