HMYOI Werrington: Teen gets six years for stabbing youth custody officer
A teenager received a six-year sentence for stabbing a youth custody officer in a "violent and sustained attack".
Yonis Abdillaha, 18, admitted wounding with intent after plunging a makeshift weapon made from a screw and marker pen into the staff member.
It happened at His Majesty's Young Offender Institution (HMYOI) Werrington on 10 February last year, Stoke-on-Trent Court heard.
He has been sentenced to six years in a youth offenders institute.
In the moments leading up to the attack, Abdillaha had been directed to leave his secure room at the young offenders facility to attend an education session.
He failed to follow instructions, while walking along the landing area, and became abusive and threatening towards youth custody staff, the court was told.
At this point he withdrew the weapon and stabbed the victim multiple times resulting in wounds to his neck, arms and groin.
Other workers rushed to the scene and detained the 18-year-old. On the way back to his room he assaulted a second person by headbutting them, it was revealed in court.
"This was a violent and sustained attack which has had a profound impact on the victim," said Det Con Stuart Pearson of Staffordshire Police.
He added: "Youth custody staff work hard in incredibly challenging circumstances and anyone who is violent towards them - or anyone else in young offender institutions or prisons - can expect to face severe consequences."
Abdillaha also pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weaponin custody, at an earlier court hearing.
At the sentencing on 17 February he was also ordered to spend three years on licence.
