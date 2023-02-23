Police warning as cyclist injured by trap wire at Staffordshire beauty spot
- Published
Police have issued a warning after a cyclist was injured by a trap wire at a popular beauty spot in Staffordshire.
Craig Bromley was thrown from his bike after hitting the wire, which had been tied at handlebar level between a tree and a post.
The incident at Cannock Chase Country Park on Brocton Road on 4 February is being treated as an assault by Staffordshire Police.
The county council described it as "shocking" and "appalling".
Mr Bromley, 52, said: "It sent me over the bars, I landed on my head and shoulders in quite a bit of pain.
"My hand was bleeding as the wire had cut through the glove."
The rusty wire had been tied within Brocton Coppice on a trail often used by thrill-seeking cyclists, walkers and wildlife-enthusiasts.
The avid biker visits the area three times a week and has done so for the past 20 years.
"It's one of the most shocking crashes I've had as an experienced mountain biker," Mr Bromley said.
On social media a number of similar occurrences have been shared and police have now advised members of the public to come forward if they spot anything suspicious.
Insp Tim Norbury said: "This isn't a game, it's extremely serious, it could result in very serious injuries.
"There are vulnerable people who use Cannock Chase, as such I would continue to encourage people to stop this behaviour."
Councillor Victoria Wilson, from Staffordshire County Council, said the wire was "incredibly dangerous".
"It could result in much harm to walkers, cyclists, horses and their riders and of course the wildlife that roams the Chase," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk