Work begins on Stafford multimillion-pound history centre
Work is under way on a new centre celebrating more than 1,000 years of Staffordshire's history.
The £5.1m heritage project in Stafford sees an extension being added to Staffordshire Record Office.
The site on Eastgate Street is incorporating the renovated William Salt Library building.
The scheme is set to include space for a museum plus archive and library collections.
Refurbishment of the existing library is expected to take place over the next three months, Staffordshire County Council has said.
"Not only will it provide a brand-new heritage attraction for the county, but it will bring together our amazing collections in one place," Jonathon Price, cabinet member for education, said of the plan.
He added: "It will also help preserve the precious records we already have as well as provide storage space for another 55 years of collections."
The project has funding to deliver a four-year programme of activities, enabling people to discover more about their family or local history through behind-the-scenes tours, exhibitions and other activities.
