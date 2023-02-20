Emma Bridgewater coronation ware sees history continue
Work to create tableware marking the coronation of King Charles III is under way at a pottery firm with a history of products commemorating royal events.
Workers at the Emma Bridgewater factory in Stoke-on-Trent are busy making hand-painted plates, mugs and teapots.
The designs include sponge-printed motifs for which the brand is known, as well as lithograph transfers.
The factory previously made ceramics to mark the Queen's funeral and expects a big demand from collectors.
"It's very special - we have a longstanding history and tradition in the pottery industry of commemorative royal events," said Stephen Beeston, heard of production.
"We are expecting a big demand and probably, if history is anything to go by, with the events that we've marked before, it will account for a big part of what we're doing."
The tableware will mark the King's coronation on 6 May.
King Charles has previously visited the factory on Lichfield Street during a trip with the Queen Consort in 2010.
The now Princess of Wales, Kate, also visited the pottery in 2015.
Mr Beeston said the royal family "held a very special place here in our hearts at Emma Bridgewater".
He added: "The pottery industry has a longstanding tradition producing commemorative ware that goes back probably to the mid-17th century.
"We have the heritage here, we have the expertise, and we're very proud to be associated with the royal family."
