Sandbach cenotaph: Arrest after crosses and wreathes moved
- Published
A man has been arrested after wreaths and wooden crosses were removed from a cenotaph in Sandbach.
Cheshire Police said a number of wreaths had been taken from the memorial and thrown into a nearby stream on Sunday.
Crosses which had also been on it were damaged and the force has appealed for more information.
Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage and theft.
Insp Jim Adams, of Congleton local policing unit, said: "This was a deplorable act and I understand the emotional distress that it has caused in the local community."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.