Sandbach cenotaph: Arrest after crosses and wreathes moved

War memorial in SandbachGoogle
Several wreaths were taken from the war memorial in Sandbach and thrown in a stream, police said

A man has been arrested after wreaths and wooden crosses were removed from a cenotaph in Sandbach.

Cheshire Police said a number of wreaths had been taken from the memorial and thrown into a nearby stream on Sunday.

Crosses which had also been on it were damaged and the force has appealed for more information.

Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage and theft.

Insp Jim Adams, of Congleton local policing unit, said: "This was a deplorable act and I understand the emotional distress that it has caused in the local community."

