Stoke City FC sleep-out to raise money for homelessness
- Published
Almost 200 people are expected to take part in a charity football sleep-out raising money for homelessness.
The Big Sleep Out 23 is run by Stoke City Community Trust and is raising money for The Macari Centre, set up by former footballer and Stoke City manager Lou Macari.
The centre in Hanley provides glamping-style pods for rough sleepers.
Chloe, 19, who had been on the streets, said the centre had been her "last hope".
"It's been amazing... we've got our own stuff... it's lovely and warm," she told BBC Breakfast.
"I've got a son and I've got think of him, because I got told if I didn't get an accommodation, my son was going to get put up for adoption."
The Macari Centre help about 50 people by housing them in their pod warehouse "village", which offers an address, as well as providing them with food and support.
Last year, 250 people brought their sleeping bags and duvets and lay down on the concourse at Stoke City's Bet365 stadium.
Adrian Hurst from the football trust said some 170 people had so far signed up for this year's event.
"Some people will bring, what I say are luxury items, like a pack of cards and a game or two," he said.
"There is a good bit of comradery, Lou usually comes along and provides a bit of a surprise for us."
