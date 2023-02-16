Titanic cup and saucer sell for £6,000
A cup and saucer made for first class passengers on the Titanic has been sold at auction for £6,000, five times the expected price.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers, in Lichfield, said it was discovered during a house clearance in Four Oaks, Staffordshire.
They are believed to have been made around 1911 and both pieces are marked "White Star Line".
The items were bought by an American bidder on Wednesday.
The auctioneers said the Spode pattern cup and saucer were made in a cobalt blue and gilt, and bear the pattern number R4332, an exclusive design for use by first class passengers on the Titanic.
Ceramics bearing the same pattern number have been found on the wreck.
The saucer also bears a gilt monogram for the Oceanic Steam Navigation Company and the cup is stamped Stonier & Co Liverpool.
Senior valuer Sarah Williams said it was "incredible to hold this cup and saucer and think of first class passengers sipping coffee on the Titanic".
They had been expected to fetch £800 to £1,200 at auction.